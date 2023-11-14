Mdantsane-born author draws on own experience to help others
Speaking problem encouraged Odwa Bungu to turn to written word
Diluted. Doubtless. Knots In My Wording. These are books by Mdantsane-born self-published author Odwa Bungu who grew up with a stutter and turned to the written word to communicate in the hope his books would inspire others...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.