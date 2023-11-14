Teacher union demands implementation of court ruling on ‘discriminatory’ LTSM provision
SA’s largest teacher union has sounded the alarm on another looming disaster for no-fee schools in the province, saying their 2024 book and stationery delivery hangs in the balance despite a court ruling..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.