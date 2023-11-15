Veteran journalist Sello Rabothata dies at 68

Veteran journalist Sello Rabothata has died.

The 68-year-old died at his home in Dalpark, Brakpan, on Tuesday after an illness.

Rabothata was part of the Sowetan team which gave South Africa’s men's football team its nickname Bafana Bafana.

As a news reporter during the years of the struggle against apartheid, Rabothata witnessed and covered some of the darkest moments in South Africa’s history.

He saw first-hand the atrocities committed against black South Africans, including death, riots, arrests and death threats.

With more than four decades in the industry, Rabothata cut his teeth at The World newspaper before moving on to Post Transvaal and later Sowetan, where he rose through the ranks to become news editor and sports editor.

Rabothata is the author of two books, The Rise and Fall of Solomon Stix Morewa: A Story of Vision, Power, and Tragedy in South African Football.

TimesLIVE