A 20-year-old University of Fort Hare student, who was allegedly knocked by a police nyala during the Springboks' victory parade in East London on November 5, has died in hospital.
Minentle Noqhamka, from Mbizana, died at Frere Hospital on Tuesday morning, her family confirmed to the Dispatch on Wednesday morning.
Minentle's father Sithembiso said according to information they have received, Minentle went to the East London CBD for shopping but decided to be part of the masses who had flocked in front of East London city hall waiting to see Springboks players.
Woman whose leg was amputated after Bok victory parade accident in East London dies in hospital
Image: MARK ANDREWS
“She was knocked by a police nyala on her legs.
“Her left leg was immediately amputated at the hospital,” said Sithembiso.
“It's very sad for us as the family. We are still trying to come to terms with this.”
This is a developing story.
