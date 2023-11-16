DA pickets over Nelson Mandela Bay’s high water tariffs
The DA picketed outside the City Hall on Thursday ahead of a council meeting to put pressure on speaker Eugene Johnson to debate a motion to reduce Nelson Mandela Bay's punitive water tariffs...
