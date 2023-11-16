Rape, murder of Eastern Cape pupil triggers mob attack
An Eastern Cape high school pupil was raped and fatally stabbed at the weekend, but shortly after her alleged attacker fled, leaving her to die, community members cornered and killed him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.