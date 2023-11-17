Eastern Cape pioneers nominated for top Africa awards
Mdantsane author and Gqeberha activists in the running in Founder Of The Year competition
Two Eastern Cape trailblazers are in the running for top awards in the Founder Of The Year Awards (FOYA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.