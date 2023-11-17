The BEE policy is meant to economically empower black people after the injustices of apartheid and colonialism, but the institute's Makone Maja said it is not serving its intended purpose. The policy is causing harm and this can be observed from the latest unemployment statistics, the IRR said.
The institute said its proposal would see efficiency in state-owned enterprises.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | IRR wants BEE scrapped, says race-blind approach would invite investment
Audio producer
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has proposed that black economic empowerment (BEE) be scrapped and replaced by a nonracial growth strategy as a means of guaranteeing empowerment. The institute said this would see investment flowing into the country.
Listen to the institute's criticism of BEE, and its proposal:
The BEE policy is meant to economically empower black people after the injustices of apartheid and colonialism, but the institute's Makone Maja said it is not serving its intended purpose. The policy is causing harm and this can be observed from the latest unemployment statistics, the IRR said.
The institute said its proposal would see efficiency in state-owned enterprises.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos