×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

LISTEN | IRR wants BEE scrapped, says race-blind approach would invite investment

17 November 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
The Institute of Race Relations says a non-racial growth strategy to replace BEE would invite investment in the country.
The Institute of Race Relations says a non-racial growth strategy to replace BEE would invite investment in the country.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has proposed that black economic empowerment (BEE) be scrapped and replaced by a nonracial growth strategy as a means of guaranteeing empowerment. The institute said this would see investment flowing into the country.

Listen to the institute's criticism of BEE, and its proposal:

The BEE policy is meant to economically empower black people after the injustices of apartheid and colonialism, but the institute's Makone Maja said it is not serving its intended purpose. The policy is causing harm and this can be observed from the latest unemployment statistics, the IRR said.

The institute said its proposal would see efficiency in state-owned enterprises.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...