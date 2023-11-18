×

Heartbreak, humbling experiences prepare East London star for lead role

By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 18 November 2023

Having worked as a cab driver and a janitor in America, landing the lead in a 52-part South African series, Summertide, comes as a huge relief to former East Londoner and star of the highly acclaimed The Bang Bang Club, Frank Rautenbach...

