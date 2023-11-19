Seven people died while one sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a bakkie and a sedan on the R58 route between Lady Grey and Maletswai on Saturday afternoon.
“A sedan with six occupants (three males and two females adults and a minor boy, age unknown) collided head-on with a bakkie with two occupants, a male and a female, heading in the Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) direction,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“All six occupants from the sedan, including the minor, died on the scene, along with the female passenger from the bakkie.
“The injured male driver from the bakkie was rushed to a hospital in Maletswai with serious injuries.
“The main cause for the crash is still unknown at this stage.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Lady Grey police station for further investigation,” said Binqose.
DispatchLIVE
Seven killed in Eastern Cape crash
Image: Supplied
Seven people died while one sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a bakkie and a sedan on the R58 route between Lady Grey and Maletswai on Saturday afternoon.
“A sedan with six occupants (three males and two females adults and a minor boy, age unknown) collided head-on with a bakkie with two occupants, a male and a female, heading in the Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) direction,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“All six occupants from the sedan, including the minor, died on the scene, along with the female passenger from the bakkie.
“The injured male driver from the bakkie was rushed to a hospital in Maletswai with serious injuries.
“The main cause for the crash is still unknown at this stage.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Lady Grey police station for further investigation,” said Binqose.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos