Communities vent frustration by preventing voter registration
In some areas roads were blocked, centres locked
Disruption in parts of the province marred voter registration in the Eastern Cape as aggrieved residents prevented those who wanted to register by blocking roads and locking voting stations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.