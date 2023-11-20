×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Manhunt under way after fatal shooting of Cape Town police captain

By TIMESLIVE - 20 November 2023
The gunmen fled with the police officer's firearm. Stock photo.
The gunmen fled with the police officer's firearm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Hawks detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a police captain by gunmen at an informal settlement in Table View, Cape Town. 

“Western Cape police are reeling in shock after the murder of one of their colleagues on Sunday afternoon in Table View,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa. 

The officer was attached to the Table View police station. The suspects fled the scene with the officer’s firearm. 

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are the subject of a police investigation in the hands of DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] detectives, with the motive expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds,” said Potelwa. 

“Western Cape police management are saddened by this attack on a police officer. Messages of condolences were conveyed to the slain police captain’s family and colleagues.” 

The identity of the 54-year-old victim is yet to be released. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...