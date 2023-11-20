The Eastern Cape education department has confirmed the suspension of a principal who allegedly instructed seven pupils to sit out the matric exams as they were “unfit to write” and would ruin the good pass mark of their school.
The principal from Mount Fletcher used their September marks as a criteria for exclusion, according to City Press. The school recorded a 64.5% pass mark last year.
The department said it has intervened and the pupils are proceeding with exams.
The suspension is precautionary, pending an inquiry into the extent of his actions, it said.
Principal who ‘stopped pupils from writing matric exams’ suspended
