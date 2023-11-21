×

Top Fort Hare security official held over varsity killings

Isaac Plaatjies has become 10th accused of murder, corruption and violence against staff

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 21 November 2023

One of the University of Fort Hare’s most senior officials, tasked with untangling corruption and security issues at the university, has become the 10th accused in the investigation of murder, corruption and violence against university officials...

