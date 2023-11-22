Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed on Wednesday the foreign-mediated humanitarian deal between his Islamist Hamas rivals and Israel in the Gaza Strip, and called for wider solutions to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Abbas' administration, based in the occupied West Bank, “appreciate(s) the Qatari-Egyptian (mediation) effort”, wants an extended truce with Israel and “the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy,” a social media post by senior Palestinian aide Hussein Al-Sheikh said.
Reuters
Palestinians' Abbas welcomes Gaza humanitarian truce, urges wider solutions
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/ Reuters / File photo
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed on Wednesday the foreign-mediated humanitarian deal between his Islamist Hamas rivals and Israel in the Gaza Strip, and called for wider solutions to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Abbas' administration, based in the occupied West Bank, “appreciate(s) the Qatari-Egyptian (mediation) effort”, wants an extended truce with Israel and “the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy,” a social media post by senior Palestinian aide Hussein Al-Sheikh said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos