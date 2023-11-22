×

News

Palestinians' Abbas welcomes Gaza humanitarian truce, urges wider solutions

By Dan Williams - 22 November 2023
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa sits next to President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas during the Cairo Summit for Peace at the invitation of President El-Sisi Picture: Elmond jiyane
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/ Reuters / File photo

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed on Wednesday the foreign-mediated humanitarian deal between his Islamist Hamas rivals and Israel in the Gaza Strip, and called for wider solutions to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas' administration, based in the occupied West Bank, “appreciate(s) the Qatari-Egyptian (mediation) effort”, wants an extended truce with Israel and “the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy,” a social media post by senior Palestinian aide Hussein Al-Sheikh said.

