Police recover stolen livestock in successful raids
Police recovered 23 cows stolen in Qumbu during a stock raid operation held in various villages in the area this week, while 59 stolen sheep and other livestock were found in nearby areas, including Tsolo and Bhityi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.