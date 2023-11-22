×

News

Ramaphosa welcomes temporary ceasefire in Middle East conflict

22 November 2023
Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the four-day humanitarian truce agreed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“This pause, which regrettably implies a possible resumption of conflict, must be accompanied by efforts to secure a durable political resolution of the decades-long challenge in the Middle East,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday. 

His comments come a day after Brics leaders called an emergency virtual meeting to discuss the conflict.

Pretoria has been vocal in its support for Palestine and calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be investigated for war crimes, sending a referral letter to the International Criminal Court in The Hague last week.   

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa commended mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the US that will enable the release of Palestinian detainees and Israeli hostages and allow relief aid to Gaza.

“As a member of the international community that stands for peace, justice and the rule of international law in all parts of the world, South Africa welcomes the agreement. It is my hope that the achievement of this pause will strengthen efforts to achieve an end to the conflict,” he said. 

“The people of Palestine, Israel and nations of the region must work together with the international community to entrench the rights, peace and sustainable development of the Palestinian people as part of the multilaterally endorsed two-state solution.”

TimesLIVE 

