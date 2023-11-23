Convention resolves to tackle Eastern Cape’s high poverty levels
The Eastern Cape government’s inaugural development convention, held at the Regent Hotel in East London on Tuesday, resolved to commit to anti-poverty programmes to mitigate extreme poverty levels in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.