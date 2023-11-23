×

Eugene Marais Hospital patients evacuated after generator sparks fire during load-shedding

By TIMESLIVE - 23 November 2023
Around 20 patients were evacuated when a fire broke out at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday.
Image: File/ Eugene Coetzee

A fire broke out at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday, Tshwane EMS said. 

Emergency workers said the blaze was sparked by a standby generator situated on the ground floor of the hospital. The area was being load-shed with the generator in use when the fire broke out. 

Spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said the entire casualty section was engulfed in smoke. 

“The Tshwane emergency services department received the call at approximately 5.50pm on November 23 2023. Emergency services arrived on the scene to find a generator on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. The fire was subsequently extinguished and only the generator sustained fire damages,” said Mabaso. 

“The hospital staff managed to safely evacuate 20 patients to another ward. According to hospital management 200 to 250 patients were not affected by the smoke,” Mabaso added. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the generator catching fire. 

