Russia has shipped grain to Africa free of charge, Putin tells G20

By Gareth Jones - 23 November 2023
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Russia has sent the first vessels carrying grain to Africa free of charge, President Vladimir Putin told an online gathering of the Group of 20 leading economies on Wednesday.

Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal in July that had allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, but Moscow has since pledged to help developing countries that rely on Russian and Ukrainian grain exports.

In his comments to the G20 meeting, Putin also said a large share of global economic activity was shifting to Asia and Africa, and he called for a bigger role for developing nations in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Reuters 

