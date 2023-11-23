Vandals leave OR Tambo water infrastructure high and dry
Crucial infrastructure designed to supply clean drinking water to communities in some parts of the OR Tambo district is being targeted by vandals and thieves and in the process bleeding the district municipality’s coffers dry in repairs and replacements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.