News

LISTEN | We need days like Black Friday in this economy, say customers

24 November 2023
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Tolakele Hlawu at Woodmead Retail Park in Johannesburg, where people went to take advantage of the Black Friday sale.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am. 

At Woodmead Retail Park, in the north of Johannesburg, queues were more than 2km long with people having arrived from 4.30am to get their hands on special offers. 

This is what people in the queues had to say. 

Listen here:

Game vice-president of marketing Katherine Madley said online purchases had been overwhelming. 

“We have seen a promising turnout from customers in-store nationwide, with many of them taking advantage of our extended trading hours. Online performance has been overwhelming on our Black Friday deals.”

TimesLIVE

