×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 6 load-shedding kicks in as Eskom darkens weekend

By TimesLIVE - 24 November 2023
Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented on Friday. File photo.
Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented on Friday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Friday until 5am on Monday.

Eskom said this was "due to a shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves".

The electricity utility has ramped-up its load-shedding schedules this week, moving from stage 2 on Tuesday to stage 4 in the early hours on Wednesday.

The minister in the presidency responsible for electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, joined by Eskom’s executives, will address a briefing on Friday afternoon.

In its statement, Eskom said it had lost five generating units over the past 24 hours resulting in a shortage of generation capacity. It also needed to replenish its emergency reserves.

Unplanned outages are currently at 15,901MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,822MW. "Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible."

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct