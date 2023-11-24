The University of Cape Town (UCT) has apologised to staff who were not paid their salaries on Friday due to “what appear to be unforeseen technical glitches”.
Staff were assured the human resources (HR) department was urgently attending to the issue in a memo circulated on Friday.
“While the immediate priority is resolving the issue and ensuring salaries are paid as soon as possible, the HR department will also as a matter of urgency work with the relevant internal and external parties to establish what led to this glitch to avert a recurrence in future,” read the memo.
“UCT apologises for inconvenience caused.”
TimesLIVE
'Unforeseen technical glitches' blamed as UCT staff salaries not paid
Image: Shelley Christians
TimesLIVE
