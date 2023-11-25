For 84-year-old James Tutu, losing his firstborn more than a year ago, is the pain he is learning to live with.
Bulelwa Mxosa, 45, was found in a pool of blood on the floor of Simphiwe Mxosa’s room, inside the West Bank prison barracks on March 1 2022.
Mxosa, a former correctional service prison warder, was convicted of the premeditated murder in the East London high court in June.
“My child will never come back and that man is still alive, surviving off of taxpayers’ money,” Tutu told the Dispatch.
Tutu said he used to confide in and lean on his daughter. Tutu attended Mxosa’s trial, up to his sentencing, sometimes crying silently in the court gallery.
“It still hurts talking about her in past tense. We were left heartbroken when Skeem [Bulelwa] was butchered and it hurt more when the case was in court, but we have found solace in that he was sentenced. We are doing better now, even her [four] children are doing well.
“Sometimes when I think about her I cry. I loved my daughter and this will forever be a permanent scar. I thank God that he kept me alive to witness justice being done for my daughter.”
A grade 10 pupil from Ntabankulu, whose eyes were gouged out with a stick by a recently convicted rapist, is learning to accept her new life in a new province, facing secondary victimisation from other pupils who mock her for how she looks.
The teen was attacked on Good Friday in 2022, while walking home.
Gender-based violence victims, families left with physical, emotional scars
Many attackers not arrested but even when they are sentenced, women must still live with pain of incidents
With 16 days of activism against gender-based violence coming into effect today, the campaign reminds survivors of gender-based violence and femicide of the permanent scars of being violated.
The campaign was started in 1991 by activists at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute, and it is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and children.
While the government has prioritised the fight against crimes perpetrated of women, with victims constantly encouraged to come forward and report their tormentors, an East London domestic worker has found herself trapped in a cycle of abuse at the hands of her own brother for more than 20 years.
This is despite reporting her suffering to the police and even opening three assault cases against him through the years.
The 48-year-old Nompumelelo victim told the Dispatch she felt betrayed.
Survivors spoke to the Dispatch, sharing their flashbacks and daily reality challenges that came with the abuse they endured.
The woman said her abuse, at the hands of her brother who lived two houses away from hers, dated back 22 years and related to inheritance.
The woman broke down in tears when she spoke to the Dispatch, and said she had abandoned her home to escape the abuse. The police had failed to protect her.
In June, the Dispatch reported that she had opened three separate cases at the police station and obtained protection orders against her brother in 2012, 2020, and 2022, but no arrests had been made.
The woman said that in 2009, her brother had stabbed her in front of her mother and broken her arm. She said before she abandoned her home, her brother would chase her down the street with an axe in the mornings when she left for work.
“Until today, when he sees me he still torments me. I hate the police at Beacon Bay police station,” she said
“I have had to change location for safety and this is affecting my children.
“This is affecting my health. I have been to different police units seeking interventions through the years and nothing has been done. All I want is for him to be arrested,” she said
“I have to move up and down from the location to work, catching a taxi. When I do not have enough money for transport, I end up going to sleep at my Nompumelelo home, which is a risk.”
She said she had made many attempts to shed light on the abuse.
“When I talk about this, my heart aches. SA law is killing us. The campaigns against GBV are not doing anything. We are still abused,”
Velisani Mngani, 23, a convicted rapist, dragged the 17-year-old into a forest, raped her, and gouged both eyes out, using a stick and then left her for dead.
However, the bleeding teen felt her way through the trees to a road, where she passed out. She was found by a passer-by and taken to hospital. The attack sent shock waves through SA.
Mngani was sentenced in the Mthatha high court, sitting in Ntabankulu, to an effective 30 years in jail for rape, 13 years for robbery, eight years for attempted murder and five years for kidnapping.
The lesser sentences will run concurrently with the 30 years for rape.
The teen said her life drastically changed.
“Pupils at the school ask why my eyes have holes? That does not sit well with me because I am still coming to terms with what happened to me.”
She said now that her attacker has been sentenced, she felt better and relieved.
“I am grateful to be back at school. When the mockery about my eyes happens, I do not feel OK with it and my family knows about it,” she said
The 16-year-old said her life was a journey with obstacles on the way and she hoped one day she would be able to accept her new reality.
November 12 marked a year since Dutywa business executive Phelokazi Mngeni-Sweleka, 32, was fed poison by three robbers who broke into her Zundwana village marital home.
The robbers, who broke into the house through one of the windows, tied Phelokazi Mngeni-Sweleka, 32, and her husband, up with a rope and demanded cellphones, bank cards and clothes, before escorting the mother of four to a bathroom where she was poisoned.
Her family is still reeling in shock after her untimely death, and is saddened that no-one has been arrested yet.
Nikelwa Mngeni, Phelokazi's older sister said: “We know no-one has been arrested. We want answers as to why she was killed but without an arrest, we can't get that.
“When I last spoke to the detective investigating the case he said there's no tangible evidence to make an arrest, and yet we told the police everything we knew. We are not doing well and this is affecting her minor children the most.”
Hot spots for violent crimes
The places you are most likely to be sexually assaulted, raped or murdered in SA are not at all shocking, considering past crime scenes.
The recently released third-quarter crime statistics revealed the following places as hotspots for gender-based violence attacks:
∗ Public places such as abandoned buildings, open field and recreational centres;
∗ Residences of the perpetrator or victim;
∗ In modes of transport;
∗ Liquor outlets;
∗ Spazas or tuck shops;
∗ Public transport premises;
∗ Business premises;
∗ Agricultural land;
∗ Seas, rivers, lakes, pools or dams;
∗ Dumping sites;
∗ Fuel stations;
∗ Mining areas;
∗ Educational institutions;
∗ Leisure premises; and
∗ Prisons and holding cells.
