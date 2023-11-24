Heatwave and stage 6 load-shedding a recipe for disaster for farmers, says Agri Limpopo

The organisation expressed displeasure at what it regarded as the government's lack of consideration for the agricultural sector.
Limpopo farmers on Friday expressed outrage over Eskom's decision to implement stage 6 load-shedding, saying this spelt disaster for the agricultural sector.
In a statement, Agri Limpopo said stage 6 would push the entire food chain into the red.
“Without power there is no water for irrigation. Add to this the ongoing heatwave conditions experienced here in Limpopo, and we have a recipe for a disaster,” said Deidre Carter, CEO of Agri Limpopo.
“As farmers we deal with living organisms. Without power to pump and supply water these organisms die or have stunted growth — more so given our current climatic conditions.”
Stage 6 load-shedding kicks in as Eskom darkens weekend
The organisation expressed displeasure at what it regarded as the government's lack of consideration for the agricultural sector.
“Government is wholly responsible for sabotaging the agricultural sector, our food security and the wellbeing of our nation as a whole,” it said.
“The availability and cost of electricity was once a major comparative advantage to South Africans and our economy. Now its non-availability and rising cost is a millstone around everyone’s neck.”
Eskom announced stage 6 load-shedding would be implemented from Friday until 5am on Monday “due to a shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves”.
The power utility said it had lost five generating units over the past 24 hours resulting in a shortage of generation capacity. It also needed to replenish its emergency reserves.
Unplanned outages are at 15,901MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,822MW.
“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.
