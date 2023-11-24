×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IN PICTURES | Black Friday: Shoppers take advantage of massive discounts offered by retailers

By TimesLIVE - 25 November 2023
Shoppers wait their turn as they try to pick up a Black Friday special at Nike at Woodmead Shopping Centre.
Shoppers wait their turn as they try to pick up a Black Friday special at Nike at Woodmead Shopping Centre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

Shoppers went out in numbers to take advantage of Black Friday specials with retailers offering massive discounts.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct