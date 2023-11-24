The Gauteng health department has decided that three nurses who allegedly left a sick child in a bed with soiled linen at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus have a case to answer.
In a statement, the department on Friday said the three health workers had been suspended as investigations into the incident continue.
Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoka made an unplanned visit to the hospital on Thursday after the mother of the sick child exposed the dire conditions he was being subjected to.
Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said “Due to the mother being distressed after laying a number of complaints with the nurses on the poor care her child was receiving, she resorted to recording a video that showed the condition of her minor child who was sitting on a bed with soiled linen.
“The video was subsequently shared on social media platforms. A redress meeting between the mother and the hospital team (treating doctor, paediatric head of department, quality manager, quality co-ordinator, area manager, nurse service manager and the acting CEO was held on Thursday. The mother expressed satisfaction at the interventions being made. The patient was moved to another ward where he is receiving the adequate care needed to improve his health condition,” Modiba said.
Three nurses at Thelle Mogoerane hospital suspended after unhappy patient exposes their dirty linen
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF
Meanwhile, the department has expressed its regret at the incident.
“The GDoH apologises to the family of the minor for the lapse in service. This is totally against the oath of office taken by healthcare professionals and is contrary to Batho Pele principles. The incident happens against the backdrop of the department having just launched a provincial campaign called 'I Serve with A Smile' which is aimed at addressing staff attitude as well as bolstering morale among healthcare workers to improve patient experience of care and reduce patient dissatisfaction and complaints.
“The campaign seeks to encourage every healthcare worker to approach their work with a smile, enthusiasm, empathy and a friendly demeanour remembering that the heart of the health profession lies in serving and caring for our patients. The corrective measures being taken against the Thelle Mogoerane employees is part of the efforts by the department to discourage behaviour that is in conflict with public service ethos and the health profession, the department said.
