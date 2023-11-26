×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Coastal bathers warned of strong rip current with full moon

By TIMES LIVE - 26 November 2023
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to coastal bathers of a spring tide rip current
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to coastal bathers of a spring tide rip current
Image: 123/alexzaitsev

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned coastal bathers to be aware of dangerous swimming conditions arising from the peak of a full moon spring high tide on Sunday.

“It is expected between 2pm and 3pm and is of grave concern for coastal bathers around the South African coast on Sunday,” Craig Lambinon said.

The spring high tide peaks will be followed by spring low tide later in the afternoon, he said.

“NSRI, lifeguards the emergency services, police and municipal beach authorities are urgently appealing to bathers to be cautious of expected strong rip currents to prevail today, especially during the late afternoon, today Sunday, and for the next few days,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Search continues for Knysna boy caught in rip tide

The search continues for an eight-year-old boy feared to have drowned after he was caught in a rip current at Noetzie Beach, near Knysna, on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct