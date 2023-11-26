A South African-born woman was among 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the weekend.
On Saturday, the office of the Israel prime minister released the names of Israel citizens who were returned home, including Chana Peri, 79. The office said in addition, 11 foreign nationals were released.
According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Peri is as retired shopkeeper who emigrated to Israel from South Africa in the 1960s.
She is a mother of three. One of her sons, Roey, was killed on October 7 while another, Yadav, is being held hostage.
“She has diabetes and suffers severe vision loss in one of her eyes,” the forum said.
As part of a truce Hamas is to release at least 50 hostages and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.
SA-born woman among first of Israelis freed by Hamas
Image: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
