Search on for missing teen believed to have been caught in St Lucia rip current

By TIMESLIVE - 26 November 2023
Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf along St Lucia's beach on Saturday
Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula beach, St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Lucia station commander Jan Hofman said: “Police divers, assisted by iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers and NSRI St Lucia are continuing in an ongoing search for the local male who went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula Beach, St Lucia, and who we believe was caught in rip currents before disappearing under water on Saturday afternoon.”

Hofman said in the same incident a 14-year-old local boy was rescued from the water by a another local.

“Our NSRI rescue craft JetRib, Rescue 40 Alpha, was launched. On arrival on the scene, a 14-year-old male, rescued from the water by Dali Ncebo Xulu, was medically assessed by NSRI medics and was released requiring no further medical care.”

He said however an extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no signs of the 17-year- old who remains missing.

TimesLIVE

