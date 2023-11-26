Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Rapakgadi “consistently strives” for service excellence and in 2020 he was awarded with a certificate of commendation by the national commissioner for successfully linking six accused, dubbed the “six men syndicate”, to a series of crimes they committed around the areas north of Gauteng, Klipgat in North West and Modimolle in Limpopo between 2010 and 2018.
“Rapakgadi’s meticulousness and the application of forensic techniques resulted in Blessing Mabeshu, Thomas Ndlovu, Kenneth Maphosa, Talent Nkala, Bongani Masuku and Prince Ngwenya being found guilty on multiple counts, including rape, murder, attempted murder and house robbery, and collectively sentenced to 40 life terms and 1,793 years’ imprisonment,” said Mathe.
“During their reign of terror, the six would pounce on their victims during a house robbery where they would proceed to rape, assault and rob their victims. The six men were also linked to a murder of a police officer in Soshanguve and sentenced accordingly.”
Rapakgadi said he took pride in his work and hardly takes leave or books off sick.
“Being a detective is my calling and it gives me great pleasure to solve complex cases. Most of my suspects are unknown at first, but through various investigative techniques I am able to identify, trace and arrest these serial rapists,” said Rapakgadi.
The forensic warrior who is a 'game changer' in SA crime
Sergeant Molwantoa Rapakgadi, a seasoned detective attached to Gauteng’s serial and electronic crime investigations (SECI) unit certainly lives up to his first name, which loosely translated from Sepedi means ‘warrior’.
Rapakgadi whose unit falls within the provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) division that investigates serial rapists and offenders involved in child pornography, has secured 57 life-term sentences and an additional 3,074 years in prison for 17 serial rapists.
He is one of several officers recognised by police in observing the annual 16 days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children campaign, by highlighting the work of its men and women in blue who are not only ‘game changers’ in their respective fields, but who also “go beyond the call of duty” to protect women and children in South Africa.
Rapakgadi, who started off at the Rietgat station as a police officer in the charge office, joined the SECI unit in 2016.
Meet the cop who secured 6,548-year jail sentence for child sex offender
