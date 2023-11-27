A manhunt for at least five gunmen is underway after four family members were fatally shot at Ezinhlongeni village in Mfume, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said at least five armed assailants entered the home and opened fire on the 64-year-old father, his 60-year-old wife, their 32-year-old son, and a 19-year-old nephew.
Netshiunda said a neighbour, believed to be the girlfriend of one of those who died, was shot in the legs and was hospitalised.
“Another son, who was sleeping in a separate house on the property, survived the shooting unscathed. The motive for the shooting has not been established though an intra-family feud could not be ruled out,” said Netshiunda.
He said this was the second incident in the same household in a year.
In 2022 the mother of the house sustained wounds during a shooting, and the matter is under investigation, said Netshiunda.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have knowledge regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or information that can assist in the investigation to contact Amanzimtoti police, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or alert the police via the MySAPS app.”
Four family members shot dead at their KwaZulu-Natal home
Image: SAPS KZN
