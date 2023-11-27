ICT summit upbeat on Eastern Cape future
In his keynote address to delegates at Motsi Imfuleni’s 17th annual ITC summit, held at East London’s ICC last week, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane was enthusiastically applauded for several points...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.