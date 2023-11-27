EFF leader Julius Malema says he is unfazed by an anticipated exodus of his party's members in the Free State to former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's newly formed African Congress for Transformation (ACT) months before the 2024 elections.
Malema addressed party members in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
“When they say a person has left the EFF, I never get shocked or demoralised because I knew when we formed this organisation that [some] are going to fall on the way and others are going to sell us out on the way. Many in the Free State are on their way out to the party of Ace Magashule and they think we are not aware,” Malema said.
The red berets' leader said the party planned to replace those he believed were on their way out.
“They think we are not aware. We are looking at them and we have replacements for them. When they leave, it will not take more than 24 hours to be replaced. The work of the organisation will continue in the Free State, with or without them, because they will never hold our organisation at ransom.”
Malema 'unfazed' by pending exodus of Free State EFF members to Ace Magashule’s party
Image: EFF/X
Malema was also not impressed by EFF leadership in Metsimaholo municipality, lambasting councillors. The EFF once led the municipality but Malema ordered Selloane Motjoane, who was the mayor, to resign in 2021 as ANC/EFF coalition talks collapsed.
“Our people are suffering in the schools of the Free State. There are no proper schools. No beautiful schools have ever been built since these people [ANC] took over and yet there is no EFF at the forefront to challenge that. Comrades, stop eating money with ANC people because you will not be able to speak up against corruption,” he said.
If given power, he said he expected EFF leaders to demonstrate the capacity of the party.
“There is nothing exciting that you are doing different from [other parties]. You are not the kind of example that must be given.”
Malema claimed party members in the province did not speak out about corruption while knowing of shoddy tender deals.
“All this corruption is known to the EFF but you do not speak about it because you drink with them and somehow you benefit from this corruption.”
Malema's belief that some of his party members in the Free State are set to resign comes a month after the party expelled about 63 representatives. Members who were axed include MPs, MPLs, PR and ward councillors after failing to hire transport for the party’s 10th birthday celebration in July.
