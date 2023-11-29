Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was informed of the altercation when the sitting resumed, hearing from the defence teams, the prosecution and the warden.
Assault case opened against Meyiwa murder accused after court scuffle
A prison warder has opened a case of assault against some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after a scuffle on Monday.
A clash over decorum in the courtroom took place between some of the accused and a warden shortly after the tea break in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The accused stood and stretched during the break as usual, but after a few minutes the warden saw one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, sitting on top of the bench and asked him not to do so.
A physical scuffle briefly ensued between the warden and three of the five accused.
Gauteng police confirmed that a case of common assault has been opened at Pretoria Central police station, and investigations are under way.
