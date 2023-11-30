Death toll rises to 12 in Implats lift accident as miner dies in hospital

The number of miners killed in an accident at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg, North West, has risen to 12.
Implats confirmed an employee, who was hospitalised after the accident, died.
The accident, involving the conveyance transporting them to the surface from underground, happened shortly before 5pm on Monday. According to the company, the 11 Shaft personnel conveyance was hoisting employees to the surface at the end of their shift. The conveyance unexpectedly started descending. Its rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches.
Image: MOELETSI MABE
Of the 86 employees injured in the accident, 74 remain in hospital.
Implats CEO Nico Muller said the company would assist with the burials of those who lost their lives and continue to support their families.
Muller said production remained suspended across the Impala Rustenburg mining complex for a second day on Wednesday to conduct precautionary internal and third-party audits on the conveyance and winding systems at every shaft.
Production at 11 Shaft and 11C Shaft would remain suspended while internal investigations and inquiries into the accident were completed, remedial actions and repairs were undertaken and until regulatory approval was granted for the resumption of production.
Production at all other Impala Rustenburg shafts will resume on Thursday, it said.
The company said while it has a strong understanding of what happened on Monday, it is investigating how it happened and the answer and other concerns may take time to accurately establish.
