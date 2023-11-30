Six killed in mine tragedy from Eastern Cape
Provincial government sends condolences and calls for thorough investigation
Six of the 12 mineworkers who died in the tragic conveyance cage accident at the Impala Platinum (Implats) mine in Rustenburg on Monday are from the Eastern Cape, according to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)...
