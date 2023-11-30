Eskom's enforced power outages have moved to a lower stage 3 during the day on Thursday before higher stages apply for the evening cycle.
Stage 3 load-shedding was implemented from 10am to 4pm. Stage 4 will then kick in until 8pm, when stage 5 will be implemented. This will be until 5am on Friday, the power utility said.
TimesLIVE
Slight improvement in load-shedding
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
