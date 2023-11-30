×

News

University student dies in double shooting tragedy

Sivenathi Mazaleni, 19, allegedly gunned down by boyfriend who turned weapon on himself

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 30 November 2023

Just as the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is about to kick off, a University of Fort Hare student was gunned down — possibly by her boyfriend, who may then have turned the gun on himself. ..

