News

10 miners remain in critical condition after Implats shaft accident

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2023
Miners emerge from the 11c vent shaft where 12 miners died and 74 others were injured due to a fault on a conveyance at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Ten miners remain in critical care for treatment after the accident at Impala Platinum's shaft in Rustenburg on November 27.

Fourteen who were in hospital for precautionary and emergency care have been discharged, Implats said on Thursday.

The company said 60 employees are still in hospital.

Twelve miners were killed.

Implats said it has assigned a team of counsellors to support the grieving families and is providing transport and accommodation for them to travel to the Rustenburg operations. A support team has been assigned to support families of the injured miners.

