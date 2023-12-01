Ten miners remain in critical care for treatment after the accident at Impala Platinum's shaft in Rustenburg on November 27.
Fourteen who were in hospital for precautionary and emergency care have been discharged, Implats said on Thursday.
The company said 60 employees are still in hospital.
10 miners remain in critical condition after Implats shaft accident
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Ten miners remain in critical care for treatment after the accident at Impala Platinum's shaft in Rustenburg on November 27.
Fourteen who were in hospital for precautionary and emergency care have been discharged, Implats said on Thursday.
The company said 60 employees are still in hospital.
Death toll rises to 12 in Implats lift accident as miner dies in hospital
Twelve miners were killed.
Implats said it has assigned a team of counsellors to support the grieving families and is providing transport and accommodation for them to travel to the Rustenburg operations. A support team has been assigned to support families of the injured miners.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos