The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says hand baggage regulations are being tightened to align with aviation safety and compliance standards.
The regulations, applicable throughout Acsa’s entire airport network, aim to manage the carriage of hand baggage onto aircraft and identify passengers with non-compliant items before reaching the security checkpoint.
Non-compliant passengers will be directed back to check-in counters to transfer their baggage to check-in baggage.
Although the regulations are not new, they will be rigorously enforced, said Acsa group executive for corporate services Laurene Less.
This applies to domestic flights, regional and international flights departing from South Africa.
Hefty handbags will not be allowed when flying, Acsa warns passengers
Image: 123RF/ vladteodor
Hand luggage weight checks will be conducted at security points before passengers access the boarding gates.
The hand baggage allowance is:
Acsa emphasised the slimline bag is only for a laptop and charger and does not include bags capable of carrying items such as documents and clothes.
TimesLIVE
