‘We are comforted by your prayers’ — Family of matric pupil who died from snake bite at school camp

The 18-year-old grade 12 pupil who died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night during a matric school camp in Mpumalanga has been named as Siboniso Ngwenya.
Her family are reeling at the unexpectedness of her death but are taking comfort from the support they are receiving.
Ngwenya was from Mawewe Secondary School in the Matsavana circuit in Dumphries village, within the Bushbuckridge municipality.
According to the department of education, the tragic incident occurred at the school on Monday evening during a grade 12 camp organised to improve pupils' preparation for the 2023 national senior certificate examinations.
Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “She was rushed to a nearby clinic. The clinic called an ambulance and on the way to hospital the pupil succumbed to the injury.
“The snake was located and killed,” he said.
Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba visited Ngwenya's family on Thursday. Majuba conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the school.
Family spokesperson and uncle Nelson Ngwenya, said: “As a family, we are in pain and this pain is unbearable.
“A snake bite is like a bullet. We have experienced the death of our daughter so fast and unexpectedly.”
He said the family was grateful for the support they are receiving.
“We are comforted. We see people praying for us, we see people coming to us. From the onset we have seen the school principal and the educators, the department of education, community members and community leadership, everybody coming close to support us.”
