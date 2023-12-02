13 people, including a six-year-old, die in Limpopo, Eastern Cape crashes

Six people, including two boys aged six and 12, died in a gruesome accident on the M17 between Motherwell and Kwazakele in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.
Another six people were injured.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the accident was a head-on collision between a white Toyota Hilux bakkie and a white VW Golf.
“The bakkie was driving from Motherwell in the direction of Kwazakele while the Golf was driving towards Motherwell,” he said.
He added that the two women in the bakkie, a driver and a passenger, died on the scene, as did two boys on the back of the bakkie.
He said a further six males on the back of the bakkie were seriously injured and taken to Dora Nginza Hospital.
“The two adult males in the VW Golf also passed away on the scene. The cause of the accident is being investigated, but a strong suspicion exists that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
“A culpable homicide case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Swartkops,” he said.
Beetge said the identities of the people involved are being withheld until all identifications have been done and next of kin notified.
Meanwhile, in Limpopo, an accident at the intersection of the N11 and the D2534 at Slagboom in the Sekhukhune District claimed seven lives on Friday.
The MEC of transport and community safety in the province, Florence Radzilani, said she was disturbed by the news of the accident. She said it was reported that a Mazda 3 failed to stop at a stop sign and went under the trailer of a Hino truck. The driver of the Mazda and six other passengers died on the scene.
Radzilani raised concern that a horrific accident could happen just after the provincial launch of the festive season road safety campaign.
She appealed to all road users to drive carefully during the festive season.
“The responsibility of saving lives doesn’t lie only with traffic officials on the roads. Drivers must also take the responsibility to ensure that they remain safe on the roads,” she said.
13 people, including a six-year-old, die in Limpopo, Eastern Cape crashes
