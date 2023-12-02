Isingqisethu Cultural Festival to celebrate Eastern Cape’s vibrant heritage
The Isingqisethu Cultural Festival, showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the Eastern Cape with the aim of promoting economic and tourism development, will transform Port St Johns into a vibrant hub of activity this weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.