A Limpopo man and two accomplices were each sentenced to life plus an additional 18 years behind bars by the Polokwane high court on Thursday for his wife's murder.
.
Alias Ditsela, 53, Petrus Sefara, 48, and Stanley Maleka were convicted of the murder of Ditsela's wife, Sibongile Ditsela, 45, in Lephalale, Onverwacht, in the Waterberg district on June 30 2021.
The court heard that Sefara and Maleka, as arranged by Ditsela, entered the house at about midnight and bludgeoned Sibongile to death with an iron bar.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the accused were convicted of three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, housebreaking with intent to commit an unknown offence and murder.
Limpopo man and two accomplices sentenced to life for plotting wife’s murder
Journalist
Image: Supplied/Limpopo police
A Limpopo man and two accomplices were each sentenced to life plus an additional 18 years behind bars by the Polokwane high court on Thursday for his wife's murder.
.
Alias Ditsela, 53, Petrus Sefara, 48, and Stanley Maleka were convicted of the murder of Ditsela's wife, Sibongile Ditsela, 45, in Lephalale, Onverwacht, in the Waterberg district on June 30 2021.
The court heard that Sefara and Maleka, as arranged by Ditsela, entered the house at about midnight and bludgeoned Sibongile to death with an iron bar.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the accused were convicted of three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, housebreaking with intent to commit an unknown offence and murder.
Image: Supplied/Limpopo Police
“The case docket of murder, housebreaking and conspiracy to commit murder was opened at Lephalale police station and the docket was assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Joel Mahanyele for investigation,” he said.
The case was then transferred to the provincial commercial crime investigation unit and assigned to Det Col Lesibana Mokale for further investigation.
“The three accused were arrested on different dates and at different places. Sefara was arrested on October 8 2022 at Ga-Makanye village in Mankweng outside Polokwane, accused number two Ditsela was arrested on October 10 2022 at Lephalale and accused number three Maleka arrested on October 11 2022 at Ga-Thoka village in Mankweng outside Polokwane,” Mashaba said.
He added the investigating team had successfully opposed bail being granted for the three accused and they were remanded until the final court appearance on Thursday.
Image: Supplied/Limpopo police
The trio were sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder, eight years for housebreaking with intention to commit unknown offence to the state and life imprisonment for murder.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the team for their meticulous investigation and welcomed the sentences.
“You can run away but you cannot hide from the police. The hand of the law will always be long enough to catch the criminals,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos