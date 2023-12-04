Meth implores people to use condoms
Rate of new HIV infections needs be cut in half in next five years, Eastern Cape health MEC says
Despite a decrease in the prevalence of HIV/Aids in SA, Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth wants to see the rate of new infections reduced by at least 50% in the next five years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.