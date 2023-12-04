The sheriff of the court made its way to the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday with the intention to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ruling party.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told TimesLIVE: “The deputy sheriff could not attach ANC assets as the party has sought recourse with the Constitutional Court.”
It was revealed last week the ANC faced liquidation after its failure to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal based printing and marketing company Ezulweni Investments that supplied it with election campaign material in 2019.
Previously Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay it despite two judgments in the company’s favour, one handed down in September 2020 and an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.
The ruling party's fate lies with the highest court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed monies.
Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.
Sheriff fails to attach ANC assets
