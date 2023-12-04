×

South Africans safely make it to Egypt after fleeing Gaza

By TimesLIVE - 04 December 2023
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza as seen from southern Israel amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on November 20 2023. A group of 19 South Africans safely crossed the border from Gaza to Egypt.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Nineteen South Africans have safely crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, the international relations and co-operation department said on Monday. 

The South Africans have been trapped in the Palestine territory since October.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was in effect from November 24 to 30 for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza and the evacuation of foreigners. 

Posting on X, international relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said South Africa's missions in Palestine and Egypt worked with authorities to facilitate the evacuation. 

“We are grateful for their partnership. Our nationals will now be coming home to South Africa.” 

TimesLIVE 

