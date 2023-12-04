Nineteen South Africans have safely crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, the international relations and co-operation department said on Monday.
The South Africans have been trapped in the Palestine territory since October.
A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was in effect from November 24 to 30 for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza and the evacuation of foreigners.
South Africans safely make it to Egypt after fleeing Gaza
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Nineteen South Africans have safely crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, the international relations and co-operation department said on Monday.
The South Africans have been trapped in the Palestine territory since October.
A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was in effect from November 24 to 30 for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza and the evacuation of foreigners.
Posting on X, international relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said South Africa's missions in Palestine and Egypt worked with authorities to facilitate the evacuation.
“We are grateful for their partnership. Our nationals will now be coming home to South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos