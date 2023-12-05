In the third major bust at Durban harbour in two months, police seized cocaine valued at R151m which entered South Africa on a boat from Brazil.
“A multidisciplinary team inspected the container at a cold storage facility on Monday and found 433 blocks of cocaine disguised in meat boxes,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
No arrests have been made and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has taken over the investigation.
In October, the same team seized cocaine shipments worth R150m and R70m at the Durban harbour.
A month ago, police seized cocaine with a street value of R65m in Gqeberha on a vessel that had also entered the country from Brazil.
Mathe said national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola met with the police chief of the Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Passos Rodrigues, on the sidelines of the Interpol AGM in Vienna this past week.
“General Masemola discussed the influx of drugs into South Africa from their ports. A decision was made to enhance the level of co-operation which has already seen great successes in the sharing of information on drugs and other criminal activities as well as countering international crime syndicates.”
TimesLIVE
Cocaine worth R151m found at Durban harbour
Image: SAPS
In the third major bust at Durban harbour in two months, police seized cocaine valued at R151m which entered South Africa on a boat from Brazil.
“A multidisciplinary team inspected the container at a cold storage facility on Monday and found 433 blocks of cocaine disguised in meat boxes,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
No arrests have been made and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has taken over the investigation.
In October, the same team seized cocaine shipments worth R150m and R70m at the Durban harbour.
A month ago, police seized cocaine with a street value of R65m in Gqeberha on a vessel that had also entered the country from Brazil.
Mathe said national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola met with the police chief of the Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Passos Rodrigues, on the sidelines of the Interpol AGM in Vienna this past week.
“General Masemola discussed the influx of drugs into South Africa from their ports. A decision was made to enhance the level of co-operation which has already seen great successes in the sharing of information on drugs and other criminal activities as well as countering international crime syndicates.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos